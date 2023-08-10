TOWANDA — On Wednesday, Aug. 9 employees and volunteers of The Community Cup Coffee & Tea House celebrated the 10th anniversary of the business.
The Towanda coffee shop, located at 421 Main St., first opened in 2013 as an outreach ministry for the Community Alliance Church of Towanda.
Gary Parks, chairman of the Community Cup, credited the longevity and success of the coffee shop to the goodness of God.
“The Lord is good. Jesus is good every day,” said Parks. “With His guidance, hopefully, we’ll have another 10 years.”
State Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) visited the Community Cup on Wednesday to recognize its 10-year milestone.
Connect with Erik: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1628; erik@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.