WYSOX — The barking of dogs flowed from the Golden Mile Friday as local officials gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony that signified Endless Supply Company’s partnership with Animal Care Sanctuary and their shift from selling dogs bred at puppy mills to instead offering animals formerly housed at the shelter.
Endless Supply Company owner Melissa Vanderpool stated that she has “always wanted to work with rescues” and the door for that swung open when John Moyer, the head of The Humane Society of the United States’ End the Puppy Mills campaign, called her asking for her to make the change.
“It turned out to be a great fit so I was excited,” she said. “I think it’s nicer just because you’re giving animals homes that necessarily haven’t had the best of life...we’re really excited, I’m thrilled...I think it’s going to go great.”
Vanderpool explained that individuals can buy both dogs and cats from Endless Supply Company and that they can even continue to adopt young dogs, but that now they will be pets that have been formerly placed in the Animal Care Sanctuary instead of bred at puppy mills.
Animal Care Sanctuary Chief Executive Officer Joan Smith-Reese gave background into how the partnership came about, stating that Animal Care Sanctuary works very closely with The Humane Society of the United States and that Moyer called 31 pet stores across Pennsylvania and found that Vanderpool was the only owner willing to switch from selling puppy mill bred dogs to shelter pets.
“Bradford County leads the way, the rural leads the way,” she exclaimed. “We’re really excited about the venture, it’s good for the animals, it’s good for Animal Care Sanctuary and it’s good for Melissa (Vanderpool).”
Smith-Reese relayed that the partnership will “help save more lives” not only by making formerly sheltered animals available for adoption in a new location but also because Animal Care Sanctuary will not have space to house more pets on their journey to find forever homes.
