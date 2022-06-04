Third Annual Quincey’s Cause raises $13,276; Fourth event set for July 16

SAYRE – With the help of many generous corporate sponsors, businesses and individuals throughout the community, Sam’s Bar & Grill’s Third Annual Quincey’s Cause Ride for Jamison was able to once again host a successful event last year, raising $13,276 for Jamison’s future.
Quincey Root was a loyal customer of Sam’s Bar & Grill and a friend of the business, as well as of the community. He was killed in a tragic motorcycle accident, leaving behind a young son, Jamison. Jamison has experienced more loss than any little boy should, losing his mother, before this most recent tragedy took his father.
Since hosting the first Quincey’s Cause Ride for Jamison benefit in 2019, Sam’s has helped raise more than $35,496 for Jamison and his family.
Sam’s announced that this year’s Fourth Annual Quincey’s Cause Ride for Jamison will be held on Saturday, July 16.
For more information on the event, including motorcycle stops and live music lineup, visit the event’s Facebook Events page.
For sponsorship information, call Samantha Lantz at (607) 742-5494.
