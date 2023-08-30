WYALUSING – A third-generation accountant has joined the ranks of a local financial company that provides a host of services to its clients.
Joseph (Joey) Aliciene III is now an accountant for the Wyalusing-based Downs & Aliciene Accountants and Financial Services. The company provides comprehensive financial planning, tax filing assistance and insurance.
In May, Aliciene graduated cum laude at King’s College William G. McGowan School of Business with a bachelor of science in business administration in accounting.
He is the third generation of the Aliciene family at the financial firm. In 1969, his grandfather, Joseph Aliciene, Sr., founded Joseph R. Aliciene & Co. in Pittston, Pa. In 2004, Joseph (Joe) Aliciene, Jr. took over ownership and expanded its services to include financial planning and investment services. The company is now a comprehensive financial advisory firm.
“It’s an honor to join my father at the family business, which was founded on the integrity and hard work of my grandfather,” said Joseph Aliciene III. “When I began studying accounting in high school and throughout college coursework and internships, I knew I was drawn to helping individuals with their personal finances. For a lot of people, finances are complex, and I look forward to serving the people of Wyalusing, Pittston, and the surrounding communities by offering holistic financial services.”
In 2014, the firm acquired Kevin T. Downs Accountants, which led to the establishment of Downs & Aliciene Accountants and Financial Services in Wyalusing.
During his employment at the Wyalusing firm, Aliciene will also study to obtain his CPA license.
“I couldn’t be happier about my son choosing to join me at the practice my father started and that I have enjoyed continuing to build for the past 30 years,” said Joe Aliciene, Jr. “As a father, it’s heartwarming that my son wants to follow in my footsteps, and his passion for financial services will only help us better serve our clients and the communities where we operate.”
