Employees with the Tioga Bradford Housing and Redevelopment Authority have unionized after a nearly year long process.
According to documents filed with the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board, the petition for representation by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees District Council 87 was filed on Feb. 22, 2019. Following a process that included a hearing in May and a secret ballot vote via mail in December, the union was chosen as the employees’ exclusive representative for the bargaining of wages, hours, and other employment terms and conditions.
The order was signed by a Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board representative on Jan. 29.
