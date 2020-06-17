WYSOX TOWNSHIP — Tioga Downs and Oliver’s Pub and Grill in Wysox teamed up to provide chicken dinners to approximately 700 local people on Tuesday.
Tioga Downs approached Oliver’s to help them give away 500 meals to locals as a part of an ongoing program to combat hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic. Oliver’s owner Kelly Flynn told the Review that they were ecstatic to partner with the New York casino and even added another 200 meals to give away Tuesday.
“It’s crazy,” Flynn said at the event. “We were very excited to participate and help out people with all of the hardships they’ve had over the last few months.”
Flynn’s family and employees of Oliver’s volunteered to cook the chicken dinners along with baked beans, coleslaw and dinner rolls and hand them out to a parade of families in need of a good meal.
“It feels amazing, I’m always so happy to be a part of such a great small community,” Flynn added.
Flynn said that demand was high and within 30 minutes of beginning the giveaway over 300 meals had been given out.
“It’s not about the bottom line at this point, it’s about getting everyone back on their feet and helping them out.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.