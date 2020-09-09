Tioga Downs set to reopen today

After being shut down for months amid the pandemic, Tioga Downs Casino Resort, located on W. River Road in Nichols officially announced it will re-open their doors at 4 p.m. today, and pending regulatory approval.
The hours upon opening are set for Sunday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Initially, according to a spokesperson for Tioga Downs, the casino will operate approximately 350 slots. However, the poker room, table games and simulcast will remain closed until further notice.
FanDuel Sportsbook, Coasters Sports Bar, Java G’s Café, and P.J. Clarke’s Restaurant will also be open and will operate under New York State guidelines.
The hotel at Tioga Downs Casino Resort will reopen on Friday, Sept. 11, and will start taking reservations today.
In a press release, a Tioga Downs spokesperson wrote, “Tioga Downs has been actively working with healthcare experts and medical-grade cleaning professionals to develop a plan with appropriate safety protocols and regulations to ensure the safe return of guests.”
To learn more about the precautions they are taking, and to follow the opening progress, visit www.tiogadowns.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.