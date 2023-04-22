Todd Molyneux, senior lineman at Sullivan County Rural Electric Cooperative (SCREC), has been promoted to Manager of Electric Operations, effective March 17.
“Todd has over 25 years of experience working as an electric lineman for Sullivan County Rural Electric Cooperative. His experience, coupled with the leadership he displayed during Jeff Truesdale’s time here at the cooperative, are the reasons he was selected for the position of Manager of Electric Operations.” SCREC CEO John Lykens commented.
“I’ve enjoyed being a lineman for the past 25 years, but I’m looking forward to the opportunities and challenges this position will bring me,” Todd said.
He lives in Millview with his wife Christina. They have four children, Kayla Rodriguez (JC, and daughter Sophia and son Luca), Josh (Rachel Walker), Emma Insinger (Noah), and Vanessa. He was formerly employed in the logging industry before becoming a lineman at SCREC on May 10, 1998.
Jeff Truesdale resigned as manager of electric operations in March to return to his wife and three daughters in Navarre, Fla., where his daughters wish to graduate from their present school and to pursue their postsecondary education. He was able to instruct Todd on the duties required in the manager position before his departure, and Todd has been following in his footsteps ever since.
“Todd has been, and will continue to be, a great asset to our organization. He will continue to serve the membership with excellence.” John added.
