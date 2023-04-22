Todd Molyneux, senior lineman at Sullivan County Rural Electric Cooperative (SCREC), has been promoted to Manager of Electric Operations, effective March 17.

“Todd has over 25 years of experience working as an electric lineman for Sullivan County Rural Electric Cooperative. His experience, coupled with the leadership he displayed during Jeff Truesdale’s time here at the cooperative, are the reasons he was selected for the position of Manager of Electric Operations.” SCREC CEO John Lykens commented.