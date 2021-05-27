Tops Friendly Markets has awarded $267,350 in scholarships to 238 associates, their dependents, or their grandchildren.
Margaret Grogan of Towanda was one of the recipients, according to an announcement Wednesday.
“Each year, we are pleased to work with our Union partners to award Tops associates, their dependents and their grandchildren with college scholarships” said Frank Curci, president and CEO of Tops. “We proudly support all associates and associates’ family members who choose to further their education by providing funding toward all four years of their educational journey.”
Since the scholarship was established in 1989, Tops has awarded $21,700,000 to more than 22,000 people through its locations in New York, Vermont and northern Pennsylvania. Awards range from $1,000 to $1,500 per year for four academic years, and eligibility is based on scholastic and work performance criteria.
