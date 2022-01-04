Elementary schools in northern Pennsylvania, Vermont and upstate New York will be able to compete through a sixth annual contest put on by Tops Friendly Markets and Dole Packaged Foods.
The learning garden program is designed to provide lessons in math, language arts, social studies, science, and nutrition, according to a news release. The gardens come complete with lesson kits, a garden cooking cart and strategies for summer garden maintenance
“So many subjects can be taught in the garden and hands-on garden learning is an excellent way to support student understanding of natural systems, food origins, and healthy eating,” explained Leesa Carter, president and CEO of Captain Planet Foundation. “Captain Planet Foundation is dedicated to ensuring that kids are armed with an understanding of the natural world in which they live, and we are thrilled to be partnering again with Tops and Dole Packaged Foods to provide two lucky schools in with Project Learning Garden.”
“Dole is very excited to be partnering with Tops Friendly Markets again to bring two lucky schools learning gardens. It is so important for children to learn about where their food comes from and develop healthy eating habits at an early age,” said Tim Korosec, senior sales director of Dole Packaged Foods.
People can enter their schools by visiting topsmarkets.com or captainplanetfoundation.org/contest/topsmarkets.
