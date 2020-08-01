Tops Friendly Market stores across northern Pennsylvania, New York and Vermont are launching the company’s 27th Annual JDRF Campaign Sunday in support of JDRF (formerly known as the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) in its 50th year of trying to find a cure for type 1 diabetes.
The paper sneakers used as part of the fundraising campaign were first designed by a Tops associate back in 1993. Since then, the campaign has raised more than $13 million to support diabetes research through the sale of these paper sneakers, which are available at stores for a $1 donation.
Approximately 1.6 million people are affected by type 1 diabetes across the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which represents an increase of 30% over the past two years.
“Over the years in working closely with our partners at JDRF we have seen first-hand the important role this organization plays in nearly every major advancement for diabetes. Whether it be in the form of drug, device, or cell therapy, made in T1D in the last 50 years, JDRF is the leading nonprofit fighting to find cures for T1D and improve the lives of those living with the disease today” said Frank Curci, chairman of the board and chief executive officer for Tops Friendly Markets.
