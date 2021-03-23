ATHENS TOWNSHIP — Tops employees at the Athens Township store celebrated 25 years in the Valley Friday with the opening of the store’s time capsule.
“It was very exciting to see the items our original team placed inside the time capsule from 1996 on this very day,” Manager Rick Emerson said in a news release from the company. “It was interesting to compare the prices of 1996 to today’s prices and look at the pictures of the store manager and the department managers who opened the store. Our current dairy/frozen manager was part of the grand opening team in 1996 and was excited to be here for today’s event.”
The items preserved in the time capsule included a Tops mug, newspaper from the week the store opened, a picture of the original team and a picture of the store manager at the time, a store directory, a report from the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce, the VHS recording of its television advertisement from that time, its opening advertisement, and lyrics to a song about the store’s opening, which are sung to the tune of “YMCA.”
