Tops’ Check Out Hunger and Food for Families campaigns raised more than 55,000 pounds of food, or 3.25 million meals through its most recent Check Out Hunger campaign, officials announced Monday.
The food drive benefits nine food banks across New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont, including the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.
Officials said these food banks have been hit especially hard due to COVID-19. Before the pandemic hit, 10.5% of all homes in the United States experienced food insecurity, according to 2019 data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is proud of the partnership we have with Tops Markets. We received more than 55,000 pounds of food through our partnership with Tops,” said Joe Arthur, executive director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. “The COVID-19 pandemic has shined a light on food insecurity in our area and our food bank has seen a 40% increase in demand for charitable food over the past year, with many families visiting for the first time. Partners like Tops Markets help us put healthy food on the tables of more people in need and we truly appreciate their support as we remain committed to our vision that no one should be hungry.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.