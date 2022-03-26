As part of a commitment to eradicate hunger in its local communities, Tops support its partners every year by running annual campaigns like Check Out Hunger and Food 2 and Food for Families Campaigns. Tops announced that this year, these campaigns were able to raise over 2.5 million meals thanks to the generosity of the community.
These valuable campaigns help the community support food banks in their own backyards including FeedMore WNY, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania, Foodlink, Food Bank of Central New York, Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, Food Bank of the Southern Tier, Food Bank of Northeastern New York, Vermont Food Bank, and Food Bank of the Hudson Valley.
This significant contribution continues to impact hundreds of thousands of families across Tops’ three state footprint as donations continue to be delivered to local Food Banks.
“In central Pennsylvania, there are more than 330,000 individuals, including families, children, seniors and veterans, who are still facing impossible choices between buying groceries or paying for other critical expenses such as housing, medication or childcare,” said Joe Arthur, executive director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. “We are so thankful to Tops Markets for their continued support and the important role their Little Brown Bag of Hope Campaign and work to ensure that everyone has access to healthy, nutritious meals so they don’t have to make those tough choices.”
The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank serves Bradford, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union Counties.
“Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania is so thankful for the Tops Food for Families Food Drive as it enables us to provide for families in need. Thank you, Tops employees and customers,” said Karen Seggi, CEO of the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania.
According to the US Department of Agriculture over 38 million people, including over 11 million children, experienced food insecurity in 2020 with no signs of that number decreasing. As a matter of fact, many of the participating food banks that will benefit from these programs have indicated that the need is up more than 40%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.