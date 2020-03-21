Towanda business owner does good before COVID-19 closure

The Flowers by Donna storefront along Main Street in Towanda now bears a sign signifying its state government mandated closure as part of a widespread attempt to halt the spread of COVID-19.
Before hanging up the sign, however, owner Donna Pozzi decided to use her flowers to make a difference to the residents in the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital’s Personal Care Home and Skilled Nursing Unit.
Around noon on Friday, 60 wrapped bouquets were presented to the Skilled Nursing Unit while buckets of fresh flowers were delivered to the Personal Care Home for residents.
With the ordered closure of her business and many others deemed by Gov. Tom Wolf as “non-life-sustaining,” Pozzi said she wanted to make a difference in her community. The uplifting gesture was inspired by a memory from a previous bouquet delivery at the Personal Care Home.
“There was a lady sitting who said, ‘Oh honey, are those flowers for me?’ It was heartbreaking to tell her ‘no,’” Pozzi remembered. “She said, ‘I never receive flowers.’ So I thought it would be fantastic that each resident up there was able to pick their own flower.”
Due to COVID-19 concerns greatly restricting visitations at the facility, Pozzi wasn’t able to deliver the flowers directly to the residents; they had to be relayed by nursing staff members.
“The nursing staff was very appreciative and thanked me over and over again,” she said. “ … They said they would take pictures of the residents as they were receiving their flowers so I would have a chance to see them, and I’m hoping I’m able to see them.”
“I’m just hoping I made some people happy, put a smile on their face,” she added.
