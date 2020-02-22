Towanda Elementary teachers benefit from TCC donations

Towanda Elementary was one of 13 Pennsylvania schools that recently benefitted from TCC’s Seventh Annual Teachers Rock Supply Giveaway.
Teachers at the local school were among more than 5,500 across the country to receive school supply packs, valued at $77 each, from 542 stores across the nation, according to a news release. These supply packs are meant to help educators start the new year well-stocked with glue sticks, paper, tissues, sticky notes, pens, pencils, dry erase markers, erasers, and other items.
“The U.S. Department of Education reports that teachers spend an average of $480 out of their own pockets to pay for school supplies each year,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room, parent company of TCC. “It’s such an honor to be able to give back to educators across the country for the seventh year running. We want to show our deep appreciation for their hard work, and our Teachers Rock Supply Giveaway has been a great way to demonstrate how much we care.”
Round Room has more than 1,200 TCC and Wireless Zone stores in 43 states, including a location in Wysox Township. Last year, the company provided more than 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies.
For more information about the Teachers Rock Supply Giveaway, visit www.TCCRocks.com.
