NORTH TOWANDA TOWNSHIP – The Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus conducted a ribbon cutting ceremony to announce the opening of the Newman W. Benson Acute Rehabilitation Unit on Thursday.
President and Chief Operating Officer Joseph Sawyer defined acute injury care as “designed to help patients who experienced a debilitating effect of an injury or illness and their physician determines that they are medically stable and physically able to begin a comprehensive rehabilitation program consisting of multiple hours of therapy over five days.”
The unit will treat conditions like stroke, brain or spinal cord injury, amputation, hip fractures, hip and knee replacement, and cardiac and pulmonary pain.
An interdisciplinary team of experts with 24-hour nursing care will be present.
The new unit consists of 15 inpatient beds, a therapy room and an activities and daily living (ADL) room that will help patients adjust to household activities once they leave the facility.
The ADL room consists of a kitchen and bathroom and will have a twin bed.
“More importantly, it was critically needed to have an in-patient rehabilitation unit within our region,” said Sawyer. “The focus in mind of receiving care close to home, recovering fully and quickly as possible to return home and back to a normal lifestyle.”
Guthrie board member Larry Huber said he was excited to have a local acute rehab unit because residents no longer have to travel far away for those services.
“This is a one-of-a-kind unit,” he said. “There are no others in the Guthrie system.”
The new unit is named in honor of the late Wysox businessman Newman W. Benson who passed away in 2015.
Newman’s wife, Patricia Benson had the honor of cutting the ribbon for the ceremony.
“I’m very happy to be here and very proud of the facility that we have donated into Newman’s name,” she said. “I also want to thank everyone who worked so hard on this project.”
She said that the unit will serve as a shot in the arm for Guthrie and for the entire community.
Robert Murphy, a longtime friend of Benson, said his late friend enjoyed swimming and exercising and that his charitable work included funds for Christmas boards and helping bring Lackawanna College into the area.
“He was a Bradford County success story and his memory will be honored and preserved in this great facility.”
President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Joseph Scopelliti said Benson was very committed to his physical health.
“He believed deeply that taking care of your physical well-being was important in life. His imprint on the community is very impressive,” he said.
Scopelliti detailed how the facility had great infrastructure and he didn’t want it to go to waste.
“We wanted to find something to go in this facility that would make it a viable healthcare service to this community and our region,” he said.
