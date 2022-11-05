TOWANDA — Owners of a new local business are happy with its first official week being open to the public in Towanda Borough.
Side by Side Home Decor and More located at 207 Main Street lives up to its name with its selection of homemade signs and antique furniture.
It all began when co-owners, Danielle Brown and Mary Ellen Forrest started making handmade items at their homes around two years ago. They crafted graphic T-shirts and home decor signs, but started to run out of space. Around three months ago, they saw the 207 Main Street building was available for rent and quickly made a call in to secure it as their new facility.
Although the business has been at its location for a few months now, it had its official grand opening on Oct. 29. The event occurred during the Towanda Block Party, which promoted the businesses in the borough’s downtown. The business is a sister store with its neighbor, Foster Hall Antiques & General Store, which explains why that store’s antique furniture can be found within Side by Side.
Brown stated that its been a great opening week so far and she owes its early success to community engagement.
“It’s great because our locals really support us. We have some very loyal customers that will only come here,” Brown said.
The store also takes part in community events to highlight and promote Towanda schools’ athletics. The owners create T-shirts for Towanda wrestling, as well as Towanda football merchandise such as hoodies, T-shirts and tumbler cups that are sold at home games.
“Our kids play local sports here, so it’s very nice to be able to do that,” Brown said.
Born and raised in Towanda, Brown stated that she and Forrest are happy to have a shop of their own within their hometown.
“It’s nice because it’s like a mom-and-pop shop where we kind of know everybody, so it makes it really special,” she said.
She stated that people are always welcome to stop in to check out and purchase the many items from its vast selection of goods.
Side by Side Home Decor and More is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., while Friday hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
