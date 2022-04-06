Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity joined other state financial officers from across the country in calling on the Biden Administration to implement policies to better promote and support American energy production and achieve energy independence.
“America has abundant natural resources right under our own feet,” Garrity said. “The Biden Administration should be doing all it can to support efforts to harness these materials to achieve energy independence, instead of backing policies that make us more dependent on other nations. Investing in our own reliable energy sources is an investment in American families, and imperative to our national security.”
In a letter to Biden, Garrity and counterparts from 22 other states detailed their concerns regarding energy policies implemented during the last year that damaged American energy production, and the negative impact on businesses and working-class families.
The letter said in part, “The depth and breadth of American innovation is unparalleled globally, including the development of green technologies. However, oil, gas, coal, and nuclear are currently the most reliable and plentiful baseload power sources for America and much of the rest of the world. Policies that hamper these key American energy industries threaten our national security and drive up the cost of energy and, by extension, other goods and services, hurting the poorest Americans most.”
“The current economic climate, amplified by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, requires immediate action at the national level,” Garrity said. “Hardworking families everywhere are paying more to keep food on the table and paying too much at the gas pumps. Our current federal policies are making the problem even worse.”
