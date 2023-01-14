MANSFIELD — Daniel Patton has been hired as the director of engineering for Tri-County Rural Electric Cooperative.
Patton brings more than 25 years of experience in the energy industry to the cooperative.
Electric Cooperative
MANSFIELD — Daniel Patton has been hired as the director of engineering for Tri-County Rural Electric Cooperative.
Patton brings more than 25 years of experience in the energy industry to the cooperative.
He most recently served as transmission and distribution supervisor for New York State Electric & Gas in Elmira, N.Y., where he managed the electric line department and oversaw outage management and new construction activities. Prior to that, he worked for the Power & Gas Division of Siemens Corp., managing power generation and natural gas pumping systems and equipment for the Mid-Atlantic region.
A lifelong resident of Bradford County, Patton holds an associate degree in electrical technology from the former Williamsport Area Community College, an associate degree in electrical engineering from Penn State Wilkes-Barre, a bachelor’s degree in business administration management from Elmira College, and a master’s degree in business administration management from Binghamton University.
“We are excited to welcome Dan to the Tri-County team,” said President & Co-CEO Rachel Hauser. “His electrical engineering background and strong project management skills will be an asset to both the engineering department and Tri-County as a whole.”
Patton began duties with the cooperative Nov. 7. He and his wife, Annette, reside in Springfield with their son, Dustin.
Tri-County Rural Electric Cooperative, with headquarters in Mansfield, provides electricity to nearly 20,000 meters in Tioga, Potter, Bradford, Lycoming, McKean, Cameron and Clinton counties.
