WINFIELD — The Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy (PennCFL) recently announced the winner of this year’s winner in the Bradford County Stock Market Challenge and Personal Budgeting Game.
PennCFL allows all students in grades 3-12 to access to their personal finance lab, a web-based stock simulation platform, to learn about handling finances and try and build up the largest portfolio.
Amazon e-gift cards are awarded to the top student from each school.
First place in the Stock Market Challenge went to the students from Troy High School, led by Glen Butters, with $162,606.99. Troy High School was not only the first in Bradford County, but in the entire state.
Second place in Bradford County went to the students from Canton High School, led by Cindy Black, with $100,161.73; third place went to the students from Sayre High School, led by Mark Noldy, with $99,829.97.
Butters also had the top students in the county’s Personal Budgeting Game:
First place went to Troy High School with 36,664; second place went to Canton High School with 3,902; third place went to Sayre High School with 1,500.
“We are incredibly proud of Mr. Butters and his support of our students and the district,” said Troy Area School District Superintendent Dr. Janilyn Elias.
