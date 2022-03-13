Troy Sale Barn getting ready for indoor Growers' Market

TROY – The Troy Sale Barn will welcome local artisans and producers for its Growers’ Market this summer.
Starting May 31 and continuing until Oct. 25, the market will be held between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the 50 Ballard St. location. The sale will be held in conjunction with the Troy Town Cruisers event in downtown Troy.
This year marks 100 years since the historical Troy Sale Barn – a vision of 20 local farmers – opened with its first sale.
For more information about Troy Sale Barn Growers’ Market, contact Linda Sweely at lsweely@gmail.com or Nicole Harris, Troy Sale Barn executive director, at (570) 337-0815.
