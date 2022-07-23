SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — A local science teacher has crafted her own business of custom handmade goods that anyone can acquire.

Leighanne Ingram creates a multiple of items through The Handcrafted Suite, her brand of crafts that includes door signs, tumblers, key wristlets and pens.

