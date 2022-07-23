SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — A local science teacher has crafted her own business of custom handmade goods that anyone can acquire.
Leighanne Ingram creates a multiple of items through The Handcrafted Suite, her brand of crafts that includes door signs, tumblers, key wristlets and pens.
“I have been crafting for years since I got my first Cricut cutting machine in college,” Ingram said. “I have always been crafty and it’s my outlet. I always want to explore, expand and try making new things.”
Around a year ago, she started making tumblers after a friend suggested it. She ordered the cups and various supplies on Amazon and quickly enjoyed crafting colorful and unique tumblers.
“I said that I’m going to see if I can do better with these and see if anybody wants to buy these and people did,” she said. “I take a lot of custom orders. I like to give people what they want and see them receive an item that is personalized to them.”
Ingram stated that the official start of her brand started around November 2020, but it has expanded each year. She made her debut as a vendor at the Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company’s Summer Craft and Vendor Show on July 16.
Her future goals include making future appearances at craft shows such as Arts4All and the Pennsylvania State Laurel Festival Arts and Crafts Fair in Wellsboro.
“I used to live in Wellsboro five years ago and would go to Laurel festival religiously every year, she said. “I loved walking around and seeing the vendors there, so I hope to be a part of it eventually.”
Ingram grew up in Athens and lives in East Smithfield with her husband, Eric and two kids, Chase, 14, and Chloe, 8. In her home life, Ingram and her husband create wooden signs together that have a farmhouse design.
“We started buying power tools and wood, and then we started woodworking projects where we made our kitchen table and coffee table,” she said.
Even her kids are starting to take up crafts and create their own artworks. Both kids created paintings made of spray paint that they displayed at the Athens craft show on July 16.
“For their first time making crafts, I told them that they were little rock stars,” she said.
Many in the Troy community know her as Mrs. Ingram, the science teacher for grades seventh and eighth at Troy High School where she has worked for six years.
“I love teaching and I haven’t wanted to be anything else since I was in kindergarten,” she said. “My kindergarten teacher was Donna Wagner and she inspired me to become an educator. I haven’t strayed from that goal since I was five years old.”
She stated that she loves working with kids and providing education to the people who will be our future.
“I hope to instill positivity in them and that they will receive a good education, life lessons and the tools on how to be a good humans,” she said. “I like to show them that learning is fun. Education is my spot in life and it’s what I was meant to do.”
When it comes to her crafts, she also makes T-shirts and bought a professional heat press to create them for people. A few years ago, she created T-shirts with designed logos in a fundraiser for Troy’s junior high school student council.
Ingram expressed that her creativity is an important part of her life that she couldn’t live without.
“With my business, I get to explore my creative side while also making other people happy,” she said. “I enjoy seeing the smiles on people’s faces and have them be happy about something I created and put my heart into.”
The Handcrafted Suite can be found at its website, https://thehandcraftedsuite.square.site or on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.