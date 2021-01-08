Troy STEM to soar to new heights with $3,500 Repsol grant

TROY — It’s not quite spring but that hasn’t kept the STEM, or Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, department at Troy Area School District from blossoming thanks to a newly received $3,500 grant.
The grant, awarded by Repsol Oil & Gas USA, LLC, is “a first for the newly minted TASD STEM department,” according to an announcement from the district Wednesday.
In the press release, Troy officials stated that funding from the grant will be used to purchase a set of 10 drones with drone kits to be used by Trojan students.
The new drones and drone kits will provide students with the opportunity to “create, engineer, and code” the drones using a mixture of code, according to STEM teacher Melissa Caudill, who added that the kits also come with a drone simulator and “all-inclusive curriculum” with over 100 lessons on coding for grades 4 to 12.
“This equipment, as well as a new partnership with Repsol representatives, will provide students with a real-world, hands-on opportunity to explore drone technology in the field of STEM and is the first step of many to developing a comprehensive K-12 STEM program at TASD,” Caudill was quoted stating. “This cutting-edge program offers students the opportunity to explore college and career pathways in the field of STEM.”
“We really appreciate the support from Repsol Oil & Gas USA as well as the hard work of Ms. Caudill,” Troy High School Principal Dan Brenner commented. “This grant will enhance our STEM space by providing very valuable engineering, design, and programming experiences which will help to prepare our students for high demand/high (paying) jobs in STEM.”
