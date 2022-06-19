The Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy recently announced Alden Miller as the first place winner in Bradford County’s late spring Stock Market Challenge, and first place winner in the Pennsylvania state competition.
Miller, a student at Troy Area High School, worked under the leadership of his teacher Glen Butters. He received a $100 gift card as an award.
Challenge sponsor and Bradford County native John Kirkowski shared his appreciation of the competition.
“As someone who was raised in Bradford County, I have always appreciated the strength of the communities and schools of Pennsylvania,” said Kirkowski. “I am grateful for the opportunity to support the goals and programs of the Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy.”
For more information on the Stock Market Challenge and the Personal Budget Competition, visit www.penncfl.org/bradford-county.
