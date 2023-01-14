Truesdale Hired as New Manager of Operations at Sullivan County REC

Within the last half-year Sullivan County Rural Electric Cooperative (SCREC) has welcomed three new employees into its office in Forksville. The most recent hire-on is Jeff Truesdale, who replaced Manager of Electric Operations Walt Tubach upon his retirement after 38 years of service to the co-op. Jeff joined SCREC on Dec. 5, 2022.
Jeff is very well-versed in the lineworker field. He began his career as a lineman on February 8, 1999, at C&T Enterprises, Inc. as a lineman. From there he went to Pitt & Greene, a co-op in Farmville, N.C., where he worked as a lineman; then back to C&T as a lineman, where he worked his way through the ranks to purchasing manager and then to line superintendent. His career then took him to Florida, where he worked for Arbormetrics as a construction production lead subcontractor for Florida Power & Light. Jeff is now back in Pennsylvania and is ready to tackle his new position at SCREC.
“I am excited about being a part of a great team here at Sullivan County REC,” Jeff said. “With my years of experience, I look to bring positive changes to the cooperative and continue to make safety the number one priority. All goals can be acquired when working as a team.”
SCREC’s CEO, John Lykens, agrees with Jeff’s mission statement.
“I have known Jeff for nearly 20 years and have seen him progress from journeyman lineman through various supervisory positions within electric operations, and now to Manager of Electric Operations.” John commented. “He is well respected in our industry and holds safety and service in the highest regard. I selected Jeff as Sullivan County Rural Electric Cooperative’s manager of electric operations because I know he will be a great asset to our organization and will do an excellent job serving the membership.”
Jeff and his wife, Katina, have four daughters: Megan, Mackenzie, Payton, and Morgan, along with two brittany spaniels. Everyone at SCREC is eager to see the growth and progress he will make within the co-op.
