Truesdale Hired as New Manager of Operations at Sullivan County REC

Jeff Truesdale, pictured with his wife, Katina, was recently hired as manager of electric operations at Sullivan County Rural Electric Cooperative.

 Photo provided by Sullivan County Rural Electric Cooperative

Within the last half-year Sullivan County Rural Electric Cooperative (SCREC) has welcomed three new employees into its office in Forksville. The most recent hire-on is Jeff Truesdale, who replaced Manager of Electric Operations Walt Tubach upon his retirement after 38 years of service to the co-op. Jeff joined SCREC on Dec. 5, 2022.

Jeff is very well-versed in the lineworker field. He began his career as a lineman on February 8, 1999, at C&T Enterprises, Inc. as a lineman. From there he went to Pitt & Greene, a co-op in Farmville, N.C., where he worked as a lineman; then back to C&T as a lineman, where he worked his way through the ranks to purchasing manager and then to line superintendent. His career then took him to Florida, where he worked for Arbormetrics as a construction production lead subcontractor for Florida Power & Light. Jeff is now back in Pennsylvania and is ready to tackle his new position at SCREC.