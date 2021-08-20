Two community pool days to help close out season

The Bradford County Branch YMCA is nearing the end of its pool season, which featured 60 swimming lessons, several pool parties, and 10 free community swim days. On Saturday, Green’s Auto Mart of Wysox will sponsor another community swim day from noon to 6 p.m., while the Shoppes on 220 will sponsor a community swim day from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Both days are weather permitting. “We started the swim days a few years ago after feedback from the community that many cannot afford to swim at the Y. While there is scholarships for summer pool passes, the community days makes it easy and free for everyone. We are fortunate to live in a community with people and businesses who believe this longtime borough pool in important,” says YMCA District Executive Director Charity Field. “The YMCA would like to thank all those who sponsored a day, or more this summer.” The final days for the pool will be Saturday, Aug. 28 and Sunday, Aug. 29.