TUNKHANNOCK — Tyler Memorial Hospital workers will be going on strike this week after leaders with the SEIU Healthcare PA union said attempts to negotiate with Community Health Systems proved unsuccessful.
“The last thing any hospital worker wants is to go on strike, but management is violating our rights at work while ignoring our concerns about staffing and patient care,” the union said in a recent tweet announcing the strike, which is planned for Wednesday through Friday.
The effort recently gained the support of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont)
“I stand with the @seiuhcpa hospital workers in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania who are demanding safe staffing levels and patient care conditions. Community Health Systems should sit down with its workers and negotiate a fair contract,” Sanders said in a tweet.
Last month, workers picketed outside of the hospital to call attention to their plight.
“We are all spread very thin,” said Barbara Nimmo, a radiology technician, last month. “When these concerns are brought to management, we’re given moon pies and pizza parties, but no staff. Moonpies and pizza parties can’t take care of patients.”
The union is calling on the Tennessee-based Community Health Systems to invest in the hospital in order to create a more competitive wage structure to help hire and retain staff. Union officials noted that in addition to receiving pandemic relief funds, Community Health Systems made more than $1 billion from the sale of hospitals throughout the nation.
CHS officials did not respond to a previous request for comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.