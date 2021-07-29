TUNKHANNOCK — Tyler Memorial Hospital announced this week that it will end acute inpatient, surgical, and emergency room services on Oct. 23.
The facility shifts to serving as a urgent care and outpatient clinic. Starting Oct. 24, Tyler Memorial Hospital will offer treatment for minor illnesses, physicals, immunizations and outpatient services such as diagnostic imaging and lab draws, according to a news release.
Part of the decision came from the fact that the average daily impatient census at Tyler Memorial Hospital has been less than 10 patients since 2013. Acute impatient, surgery and emergency care can be found at Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital of Scranton, and Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.