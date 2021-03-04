WYSOX TOWNSHIP – After living in different parts of the country as a PGA professional since 1988, Joe Acla is fulfilling a lifelong dream with taking over ownership of the Towanda Country Club.
“It’s a facility my father (Howard) was involved with from 1954 to 2015,” Acla said. “It’s a dream of a lifetime to come back home.”
The new owner brings 33 years of hospitality and management experience from his career with the PGA, in which he worked for some of the premier private and public facilities on both coasts of the United States.
Acla, a 1985 junior club champion at the Towanda Country Club, left the area in 1988 to pursue his career, and has only come back home from time to time.
“It’s a chance to come home where I started my career and work with a great group of people who have the same vision,” he said. “We don’t want the place to go anywhere.”
Acla began considering a purchase of the property back in September 2020, spurred by the opportunity to come back home. A major undertaking followed that involved the club’s membership and board of directors voting to dissolve the club and all of its assets, with an interest of the club being able to continue serving the community. That dissolution was completed in the first part of January, he noted.
The local private investment group with a common goal to save the country club are providing “a significant investment” into the facility.
Tree removal has already started at the course, with turf improvements to follow along with enhancements to the bar including new stools, carpeting and paint.
The club will remain a semi-private organization with memberships, according to Acla, but will continue forward with more of a community-minded approach. This includes hosting a junior golf league, opening up the bar area to the public, and reaching out to high schools that have had to utilize golf courses outside of the county in recent years.
“It will be more of something the entire community will be able to use,” he said. “The whole goal is to keep it a community-based asset here because it is the only golf course in the county and a cornerstone of the county since 1925. It’s something the (private investment) group any myself don’t want to see disappear.”
Acla hopes to close on the property on April 1 and re-open under new management by the middle of that month.
“Our main goal is to keep it the cornerstone of the county,” he said. “It is our goal to make sure the course stays as long as it can so everybody can enjoy it who are in the county and who travel through.”
For more coverage about the new Towanda Country Club ownership and reaction, see today’s sports section.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.