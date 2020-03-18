An evening dedicated to recognizing those in the Valley’s business community has been postponed.
According to a recent post on the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page, the organization has rescheduled its United Valley Business Banquet from tonight to Wednesday, May 13, at the Best Western Grand Victorian Inn.
“The chamber, along with the Best Western, are taking all precautions in making this event a safe and enjoyable atmosphere,” the chamber stated.
This marks the 24th year the recognition has taken place, with this year’s theme “2020, What’s Your Vision?”
Awards will be presented by the Athens, Sayre, and Waverly business associations along with the 2019 Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce Businessperson of the Year Award, which will be presented by last year’s winner Kim Mastrantonio.
The Businessperson of the Year Award candidates are Greater Valley EMS Executive Director Derrick Hall; Jeff Paul Plumbing, Heating and Electric owner Jeff Paul; and Tioga County Open Door Mission and Red Door Thrift Store and Community Center Executive Director Mary Sobol.
