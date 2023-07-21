United Way hires VITA program coordinator

TOWANDA — A tax assistance specialist will join a regional nonprofit to help local residents with their tax filing needs.
TOWANDA — A tax assistance specialist will join a regional nonprofit to help local residents with their tax filing needs.
The United Way of Bradford County hired Lissa Clayborn as its new Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program coordinator.
Clayborn’s experience includes four years as a senior tax preparer, as well as the executive director for the Computer Science Teacher Association and International Society for Technology in Education in Oregon for over 20 years. She was also the CEO of Rise and Shine Community Center, the Athens-based organization that offers “lectures, activities, classes and events to the Twin Tiers community,” according to its Facebook page. Clayborn resides in Athens with her partner, daughter and pet cats.
As the VITA program coordinator, she will recruit and train volunteers to prepare taxes for seniors and low- to moderate-income individuals and their families that earn less than $60,000 per year.
The VITA program starts in mid-January 2024 and will conclude at the end of April. In May, UWBC Executive Director Joan Smith-Reese expressed that the program will help those who cannot afford to get their tax returns done on their own.
In Pennsylvania, the average VITA tax return brings back over $1,400 per filer, according to United Way of Pennsylvania President Kristen Rotz. She made the statement during the United Way’s 45th annual luncheon at the Towanda Golf Club in June. Rotz stated that people use that $1,400 towards obtaining reliable transportation or paying off debts.
Around 60% of the most common jobs in Pennsylvania earn less than $20 per hour, Rotz added.
Bradford County’s median household income is $54,383, while Pennsylvania’s average is $68,957, according to United for ALICE’s 2021 Point-in-Time Data.
UWBC’s vision is to “improve the lives of the people of Bradford County by efficiently raising and allocating funds for programs that meet community needs,” according to its website.
To volunteer, contact Smith-Reese via email at jsmithreese@unitedwaybradfordcounty.org, or call UWBC at (570) 485-5485.
