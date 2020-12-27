United Way partnership with AIS helps area mask up

A partnership between the United Way of North Central Massachusetts and company AIS has helped several Bradford County organizations through the United Way of Bradford County.
These agencies include the Endless Mountain Mission Center, Project GROW, River Valley Regional YMCA – Bradford County Branch child care, Grace Connection, the local Special Olympics team, Bradford-Wyoming County Literacy Program, Kali’s Mission, Bradford County Humane Society, Big Brothers Big Sisters on the Twin Tiers, Valley Relief Council, Supporting Area Families Everyday, Towanda Area Christian Outreach Food Pantry, and the Child Hunger Outreach Program, according to a press release from the UWBC.
These masks have been able to help workers and volunteers as they interact with the community as part of their work for these organizations, including those in the B/S/S/T Foster Grandparents Program who have been helping out at CHOP since their ability to help local school children has been limited due to COVID-19. CHOP has also distributed masks to clients through its pop-up pantries.
“United Way of Bradford County is very grateful to AIS for helping us ‘mask-up’ some of the most remote areas in the endless mountains of northeastern Pennsylvania,” UWBC Executive Director Kerri Strauss said. “AIS partnering with United Way of North Central Massachusetts has enabled us to mobilize a large-scale mask distribution that would not have been possible without such a generous donation of masks.”
“Thank you AIS and UWNCM for making a positive, measurable impact on our community during the COVID-19 pandemic,” she added,
Any non-profit interested in receiving masks can contact the United Way of Bradford County at (570) 485-5485.
