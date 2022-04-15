DUSHORE – With its recent acquisition of manufacturing company Hoffman-New Yorker Inc., New England-based UnityLab will be moving its headquarters to the 76,000 square foot facility in Dushore.
The Wolf Administration held a press conference at the Route 220 facility Thursday morning to make the announcement.
Brent Vernon, executive director of the Governor’s Action Team, commended UnityLab for committing to Pennsylvania and Sullivan County.
“By acquiring and rehabilitating this facility, they will be an economic cornerstone for this region for many years to come,” Vernon said.
“This project will provide a huge boost to the regional economy in Sullivan County,” said Gov. Tom Wolf added in a statement. “Pennsylvania has so much to offer to businesses that are looking to expand here or relocate their operations to the commonwealth.”
UnityLab, founded in 2018, manufactures commercial appliances for small business needs including laundry machines, steam pressing equipment and boilers.
UnityLab CEO Jonathan Benjamin said he was thrilled to make the move.
“Our entire team is very grateful for the tremendous support we have received to make our relocation and redevelopment efforts possible,” Benjamin explained. ‘We are excited to bring new jobs to the area and become a positive member of our new community.”
In all, the move will bring at least 63 new manufacturing jobs to the area as part of a $2.8 million investment coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team. The move is supported by a $189,000 Pennsylvania First grant and a $158,000 workforce development grant through the Department of Community and Economic Development.
