Valley Bowling Center calls on Cuomo for chance to reopen

WAVERLY — Those pushing for the reopening of bowling alleys in New York state made their voices heard at the Valley Bowling Center in Waverly on Monday morning.
Outside of the building, supporters held signs while inside the center’s proprietors and government officials pushed for answers from Gov. Andrew Cuomo about when they could reopen.
The Valley Bowling Center has been closed since March 16, and owner Greg Joseph believes it can safely reopen.
“Our staff is trained, and ready to follow all CDC and New York State guidelines,” he said. “All we need is one chance to prove that our staff, our bowlers and bowling centers in New York state are capable of handling the challenge of staying safe.”
Patrons of the bowling center would be required to wear masks at all times, except for when they are in their designated bowling areas. Additionally, the center’s bowling balls will be disinfected at a special cleaning station in between every use.
Joseph also noted that around 90% of people bring their own equipment.
According to Joseph, Valley Bowling Center has been able to survive for this long because the summer months are not as busy, but that is quickly changing.
“Summer is not as busy for us, so that’s why we were able to survive, but when you get to the fall … we will need all the leagues to start very soon after Labor Day. Most bowling centers are set up that way,” he said. “A lot of our bowling leagues start the day after Labor Day. We’re going to need bowling to start because it’s 70% of our business.”
Valley Bowling Center is home to leagues for those with special needs, seniors, children and local high school bowling teams.
“This isn’t just a place that is community oriented. This is a place that provides jobs,” New York State Assemblyman Chris Friend (R-124) said. “It’s one of over 300 bowling centers in the state, which employ over 8,700 people that have been waiting since the beginning of March to know when they would be able to go back to work.”
“Unfortunately, the governor hasn’t provided that outlet and directive yet, even though the state (bowling) organization provided a plan back in May,” he added. “They had this plan back in May, and never received any input from the governor’s office or staff.”
Bowling centers, along with casinos and gyms, were originally slated to open back up under Phase Four of New York’s reopening plan.
Friend also noted that people are joining leagues in nearby states where bowling centers are open, which is damaging local economies.
Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey echoed similar frustrations, and added that local officials will continue to provide support.
“We will continue to ask. We will continue to lobby the state in every way that we can to get our businesses open. They are vital to our community. They are the heart,” she said. “I see that this bowling alley is the heart of this community.”
