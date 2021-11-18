Valley Bowling Center donates $7K to Nancy Quattrini Fund

Bowlers and community members recently came together for the Bowl Over Cancer tournament, which raised $7,000 for Guthrie’s Nancy Quattrini Fund.
The event was organized by Valley Bowling Center owner Greg Joseph, his wife Jodi – a breast cancer survivor – and others in the community whose lives have been impacted by cancer, according to Guthrie. By supporting the Nancy Quattrini Fund, the money will help those who receive cancer care at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre with financial needs such as medications and medical equipment, travel, groceries and utilities.
“Nancy’s Fund is a vital and timely source of support for cancer patients in active treatment at Guthrie Cancer Center in Sayre.,” said Jennifer Warner, Manager of Guthrie’s Development Office. “This program allows a patient in financial need to leave their cancer treatment visit with a voucher for groceries or gas. Greg and the entire Valley Bowling Center staff and volunteers who made ‘Bowl Over Cancer’ happen are making a big difference in the lives of these patients.”
