Valley Bowling Center donates $7K to Nancy Quattrini Fund

Pictured from left to right (front) are Tess Foss, Guthrie AIC technician; Emily Patton, Guthrie social worker; Connie Streck; Jeanne Hoagland; Phyllis Surber; Joyce Hoagland; Martha Schultz; Susan Luchaco; Jean Dunbar; Allison Brookhart, Guthrie AIC technician; (back) Greg Joseph; Jared Joseph; Nathan Johnson; Corrine Scrivener; and William Johnson.

 Photo provided by Guthrie

Bowlers and community members recently came together for the Bowl Over Cancer tournament, which raised $7,000 for Guthrie’s Nancy Quattrini Fund.

The event was organized by Valley Bowling Center owner Greg Joseph, his wife Jodi – a breast cancer survivor – and others in the community whose lives have been impacted by cancer, according to Guthrie. By supporting the Nancy Quattrini Fund, the money will help those who receive cancer care at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre with financial needs such as medications and medical equipment, travel, groceries and utilities.

“Nancy’s Fund is a vital and timely source of support for cancer patients in active treatment at Guthrie Cancer Center in Sayre.,” said Jennifer Warner, Manager of Guthrie’s Development Office. “This program allows a patient in financial need to leave their cancer treatment visit with a voucher for groceries or gas. Greg and the entire Valley Bowling Center staff and volunteers who made ‘Bowl Over Cancer’ happen are making a big difference in the lives of these patients.”