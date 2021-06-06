The Sayre, Athens and Waverly business associations will be hosting the first Penn-York Fishing Derby on Saturday, July 3.
The fishing will take place at the Sayre Pond along Brock Street and is open to children ages 3 to 14. Prizes will be awarded to the top children in three age groups – 3 to 6, 7 to 10, and 11 to 14. There will also be information about fishing and local conservation, as well as presentations from local fishing aficionados, and refreshments for purchase.
“It is our sincere hope that this event will start to bring back a sense of normalcy in our children’s lives as we move out of the
pandemic,” said Kelly McElhaney, a Sayre Business Association representative who chairs the event with Eric Knolles from the Waverly Business Association. “We want the children of the area to begin looking forward to this event, not only this
year, but years to follow. This is just another opportunity for us to showcase our community, build pride in where we live, and highlight the natural beauty of downtown Sayre and the entire
Penn-York Valley.”
Organizers plan to hold this event each July.
Sponsors are still being sought for this year’s event. Those who are interested can email kmcelhaney1@gmail.com for more information.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. with fishing from 9:15 to 11 a.m. Prizes will be awarded between 11:30 a.m. and noon.
