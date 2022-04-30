Valley Energy, Inc. filed a base rate increase proposal Friday with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC).
The amount of the proposed increase is $1 million per year or about 11.8% of the company’s total annual revenues from natural gas sales and distribution services.
The proposed effective date for the increase is June 28. Company officials expect the PUC will suspend the effective date for this filing to review Valley Energy’s costs, which will likely result in the new rates taking effect in late 2022 or early 2023.
If the company’s entire request to increase rates by $1 million is approved by the PUC, the total bill for a residential customer purchasing gas supply from Valley and using 76 Ccf per month would increase by $7.23 per month, or 11%, from $65.34 to $72.57.
The total bill for a commercial class customer purchasing gas supply from Valley and using 258 Ccf per month would increase by $16.30 per month, from $186.11 to $202.41. This is approximately an 8.8% increase.
Bills for other types of customers, including those purchasing only natural gas transportation service from Valley, will also increase. Any customer can contact Valley for an estimate of the impact of the proposed rate increase on its annual payments to the company.
The company is also proposing to make changes to the terms and conditions of service under its tariff, including clarifying and standardizing certain definitions within the current tariff, clarifying the treatment of seasonal service, and adding gas quality standards. A detailed description of these changes can be found in the company’s filing.
The proposed rate change does not impact Valley Energy’s New York state natural gas customers.
“Like most businesses, Valley Energy has seen expenses increase over the last three years and also has been impacted by the sharp rise in the cost of materials, fuel and equipment over the past year due to inflation,” said President and CEO Ed Rogers. “The proposed rate adjustment will enable us to adequately invest in our system and ensure we are able to continue providing our customers with the safe and highly reliable natural gas service they have come to expect from Valley Energy.”
The last rate increase granted to Valley Energy by the PUC was in 2019. Any questions concerning the increase or its effect on customers’ bills can be directed to the company at 1-800-998-4427 or (570) 888-9664. A copy of the filing will be available on the company’s website at www.valley-energy.com.
Valley Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of C&T Enterprises, provides natural gas service to approximately 9,300 customers in the Sayre, Athens, Towanda and Monroeton areas in Pennsylvania, and the Waverly and Chemung areas of New York state.
C&T Enterprises is jointly owned by Claverack Rural Electric Cooperative, based in Wysox, and Tri-County Rural Electric Cooperative, headquartered in Mansfield. The parent cooperatives provide electricity to more than 36,000 consumers in north-central and northeastern Pennsylvania.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.