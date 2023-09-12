Valley Energy presents $5,000 grant to Athens Science Olympiad program

SAYRE — Valley Energy, in partnership with CoBank’s Sharing Success program, recently donated $5,000 to the Athens Science Olympiad program.
The Olympiad program is comprised of middle and high school teams, both of which boast an impressive track record, with the middle school team currently ranked 3rd in the state and the high school team ranked 5th.
The program, which involves over 5,000 teams across the country, features a number of local, regional, and state competitions throughout the school year.
The Athens Science Olympiad donation, consisting of $2,500 from Valley Energy and a matching grant of $2,500 from CoBank, will be used for supplies, chemistry equipment, specialty tools, and travel to competitions.
Up to 50 Athens students participate each year in competitions that cover 23 disciplines of science, including astronomy, biology, and engineering. According to Mr. John Slocum, coach at Harlan Rowe Middle School, Science Olympiad is an excellent program that teaches students discipline, teamwork, and the power of hard work and dedication.
“There is no better preparation for a student’s future success than Science Olympiad,” said Slocum.
The Athens Science Olympiad program credits its success to hard work and the generous support of local businesses, such as Valley Energy.
“We’re thrilled to support our community’s talented students as they solve science challenges together,” said Ed Rogers, President and CEO of Valley Energy. “This excellent program provides students with hands-on knowledge of practical science, helping our youth discover new things.”
Valley Energy is proud to support the Athens Science Olympiad and promote STEM education. They are committed to being a good corporate citizen in the communities they serve. Valley Energy is a natural gas distribution company serving nine communities in Bradford County, Pennsylvania, and three communities in Chemung and Tioga counties, New York.
For more information about Valley Energy and its community initiatives, visit valley-energy.com. CoBank, headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO, is a national cooperative bank that serves vital industries across rural America.
C&T Enterprises, Inc. is a jointly owned for-profit subsidiary of Claverack (Wysox) and Tri-County (Mansfield) Rural Electric Cooperatives. C&T provides shared management and support services for the two parent electric cooperatives, the cooperatives’ telecom affiliates of Claverack Communications- Revolution Broadband and Tri-Co Connections, and C&T’s subsidiary utilities of Wellsboro Electric Co. (Wellsboro), Citizens’ Electric Co. (Lewisburg), and Valley Energy (Sayre), a natural gas distribution company.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.