Valley Energy presents $5,000 grant to Athens Science Olympiad program

Pictured from the left alongside Athens Olympiad Students are: Valley Energy Chairperson Danise Fairchild, President & CEO Ed Rogers, Athens Area Schools Science Olympiad Booster Club Representative Eric Kinsman, Olympiad Coach John Slocum, and Valley Energy Director Janet Teeter.

 Photo courtesy of C&T Enterprises, Inc.

SAYRE — Valley Energy, in partnership with CoBank’s Sharing Success program, recently donated $5,000 to the Athens Science Olympiad program.

The Olympiad program is comprised of middle and high school teams, both of which boast an impressive track record, with the middle school team currently ranked 3rd in the state and the high school team ranked 5th.

