The Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce is thrilled with the overall response of their Valley Gift Certificate Blitz program they started in April.
Chamber President Sue Williams stated, “The chamber felt it was important to have our businesses benefit from the program now in disbursing the funds directly to the business owner rather than collecting the funds later once the patron visited their business.” She added that, “Now, more than ever, the business community needs support. Our hope is to encourage customers to support local businesses by purchasing Valley Gift Certificates and that this initiative will provide companies with much needed revenue.”
The program has been promoted through the GVCC’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Greater-Valley Chamber-of-Commerce and has a direct link to its website for sales. There are over 80 businesses that accept Valley Gift Certificates.
“The Valley Gift Certificate program has been around for several years and has kept over $782,000 in the Valley businesses since it started. The business accepting them must be a Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce member and agree to accept the certificates. This is one of the many benefits of supporting your local chamber with membership” said GVCC Executive Director Eleanor Hill.
Here is how it works — those who purchase a $25 Valley Gift Certificate can designate what businesses they want to use it at. The Chamber of Commerce will send that amount of money directly to the store. And now VEDA (Valley Economic Development Association) will match each contribution to the business. Printed Valley Gift Certificates will be sent in the mail and can be redeemed when the business is “back in business.” These certificates will only be valid at the business name it was purchased for and only for the amount purchased. The matched donation (up to $500 per business) will be paid by VEDA directly to the business. A total of $5,675 has already been sold and have benefited 34 businesses. Payments for Valley Gift Certificates will be taken via PayPal. Promotion to buy ends Tuesday, June 30. The Double Promotion ends when the GVCC has reached its $10,000 match.
Anyone with questions can call the chamber office at (607) 249-6192 or email gvcc@pennyorkvalley.com
