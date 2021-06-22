Valley grads receive GVCC award

The Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce recently awarded the 2021 Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce Joe Wolf Memorial Student Citizenship Awards to Waverly graduate Madelyn Goodwin, Athens graduate Kayleigh Miller and Sayre graduate Sara Ciavardini.
These students were chosen for demonstrating by action and accomplishment an interest, concern and willingness to help make our community a better, safer, cleaner, more attractive place to live, work or go to school, and for helping to instill and promote a pride and interest in making and keeping our community a place we can all be proud of.
Although the 21st Annual Joe Wolf Memorial Golf Tournament will not be held until Aug. 5, the $200 award was made possible from a portion of the proceeds. Wolf was involved with The Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce from its inception until his passing in 1998. He served on the Board of Directors on several occasions and received the “Business Person of the Year” honor in 1991. Wolf’s father started the furniture business in 1936 and Wolf joined him in 1950. Wolf’s community service was extensive. He was on the Board of Directors for The Spaulding Memorial Library, The Robert Packer Hospital, the former Marine Midland Bank and VEDA as well as The Human Development Committee of St. Joseph’s Parish in Athens. He was a high school religious education teacher, Sayre Business Association member and past president, one of the founding members of Island Lake Committee and The Valley Leadership Committee, served on the board of the Pennsylvania Chapter of the National Home Furnishings Association and was active with the United Way and the Crop Walk.
The chamber is still accepting teams, sign sponsors and silent auction items. The Annual Golf Tournament also donates to the Choices Program, which is an educational program presented to the 8th grade classes in the Valley schools. For more information about supporting the chamber’s efforts, contact Eleanor Hill at (607) 249-6192 or email gvcc@pennyorkvalley.com.
