ATHENS BOROUGH — Snowballs will be flying in Teaoga Square Saturday, even with the National Weather Service forecast currently looking mostly sunny and 84 degrees.
It’s all part of a Christmas in July event being organized by Valley Snow Co. in partnership with the Athens Business Association.
Valley Snow Co. owner Becky Clark said she has always wanted to do something for the community, having been born and raised in neighboring Sayre.
“It was something I was looking forward to even before we opened the storefront,” she said.
As Clark thought about ways to give back, she said Christmas in July was always on her mind. And with many events having been canceled due to COVID-19, she thought, “Why not use the park?” The idea for a snowball fight came naturally, seeing as Valley Snow Co. specializes in the flavored versions of the frosty spheres.
People will need to preorder their snowballs — 10 for $5 — through Valley Snow Co. so they can be ready in advance. Clark asks that participants bring their own container to hold the snowballs until it’s time to throw them.
The snowball fight is open to everyone, young or old, she noted.
Although the snowballs will start flying at noon, the event will begin at 11 a.m. with a variety of sales and events taking place among downtown participants such as SHEA Creations & Company, Rise & Shine Community Center, Basil E. Bacorn, Spalding Memorial Library, Yale’s Music Shop, and The Children’s Depot. The event will continue until 3 p.m.
Santa Claus will also be arriving at noon and will be ready to take pictures as long as parents and guardians are comfortable due to social distancing. He’s expected to make some stops throughout the downtown as well.
