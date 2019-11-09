The Cellular Connection stores will be hosting a Veterans Appreciation Event starting today and continuing through Veterans Day to honor veterans for their service.
As part of the event, veterans stopping by one of the participating stores will be able to apply for an Honor Flight trip to visit military memorials in Washington, D.C. There will also be TCC water bottles and other giveaways.
“This is our third annual Veterans Rock event, and we are proud to continue the tradition of recognizing deserving service men and women in communities across the country,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room, parent company of TCC. “This initiative is just a small token of our gratitude for those who have served, and we look forward to putting a smile on their faces.”
TCC is sponsoring Honor Flight trips from Pennsylvania, Arizona, Illinois, and Michigan.
For more information about the Veterans Rock campaign, visit www.TCCRocks.com.
