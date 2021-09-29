Visions Federal Credit Union is recognizing children who make charitable efforts in their communities through their Little Heroes program.
Since the program began earlier this year, Visions has recognized nine Little Heroes, who were nominated for the program by parents or supporters. Every month, Visions selects one Little Hero to receive up to $100 in support of his or her cause, plus additional gifts and merchandise from Kirby the Kangaroo, the mascot for Visions’ youngest accounts.
According to Program Administrator Lindsay Knaul, most of the selected recipients were recognized for donating crafts, raising awareness for a cause, or supporting local charities.
“What’s great is that the program is open to all kinds of heroic deeds,” Knaul said, “One of our Little Heroes even started his own not-for-profit!”
All children ages 12 and under are eligible to be nominated, and Knaul emphasized that the Little Heroes program is not limited to Visions members – anyone can submit a Little Hero recommendation.
“Our goal is to encourage these Little Heroes to continue making an impact, and hopefully we can inspire more kids to do the same,” she said.
Individuals interested in nominating a Little Hero may do so at www.visionsfcu.org/littleheroes.
