Over 50 organizations registered to attend, Students from area schools invited.
Waverly, NY – The Career and Technical Education Department at Waverly High School is excited to announce the inaugural Job Fair for members of the general public, as well as local juniors and seniors. This hiring event is to be held Wednesday, May 26 from 9:00am to 2:30pm at the Waverly High School Track. Students from 7 different school districts have been invited to learn about the opportunities for careers or college at over 50 different organizations in attendance at this hiring event. Members of the press are invited to attend at any point throughout the day.
The schedule for the day is outlined as follows:
- 7:45 – 8:45am: Organizations arrive and set up.
- 8:30am: Registration for guest attendees opens.
- 9:00am – 2:30pm: Open to all attendees from both schools and the General Public.
- 2:30pm: Event Concludes.
Attendees may arrive for the event and register on site. There is no pre-registration needed. If organizations would like to attend, they may do so by contacting Waverly High School at 607-565-8101.
“We are excited for the opportunity to partner with community businesses and are thankful they see the value in marketing themselves directly to our local high school juniors and seniors. We have seen strong support and will have businesses from Elmira to Kirkwood, in all different industries”, said Ryan Alo, Waverly’s Assistant Principal for Career and Technical Education.
The Greater Valley Regional Job Fair is being sponsored by the Hardinge, Inc., Choice 102/WEBO, the Wolverine Den at Waverly High School, the Waverly Business Association, Texas Roadhouse, Wegmans, the New York State Department of Labor – Chemung County Office, and the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce. Also included is a list of businesses slated to attend as of May 20, 2021.
