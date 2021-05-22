WAVERLY – Waverly High School’s Career and Technical Education Department will present their inaugural Greater Valley Regional Job Fair on Wednesday, May 26. The event is open to the general public and local juniors and seniors.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Waverly High School Track where over 50 organizations have registered to attend so far.
From 7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m., organizations will arrive and set up for the festivities. Registration for guest attendees opens at 8:30 a.m. At 9 a.m., the event will be open to all attendees from both schools and the general public. The job fair will conclude at 2:30 p.m.
“We are excited for the opportunity to partner with community businesses and are thankful they see the value in marketing themselves directly to our local high school juniors and seniors. We have seen strong support and will have businesses from Elmira to Kirkwood, in all different industries,” said Waverly High School Assistant Principal Ryan Alo.
Students from seven different school districts have been invited to learn about the opportunities for careers or college at this hiring event.
Attendees may arrive for the event and register on site and there is no pre-registration needed. If organizations would like to attend, they may do so by contacting Waverly High School at (607) 565-8101.
The Greater Valley Regional Job Fair is being sponsored by the Hardinge, Inc., Choice 102/WEBO, the Wolverine Den at Waverly High School, the Waverly Business Association, Texas Roadhouse, Wegmans, the New York State Department of Labor – Chemung County Office, and the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce.
