WAVERLY – Waverly High School has announced the return of the Greater Valley Regional Job Fair.
This hiring event is to be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Waverly High School gymnasium. Multiple area school districts have confirmed attendance at this local opportunity for jobs and college programs from over 55 different organizations slated to be in attendance.
The schedule for the day is outlined as follows:
- 8:45 – 9:15am: Organizations arrive and set up
- 9:30am: Registration for guest attendees opens
- 9:30am – 1:30pm: Open to all attendees from schools and the general public
- 1:30pm: Event concludes
Attendees may arrive for the event and register on site. There is no pre-registration needed. If organizations would like to attend, they may do so by contacting Waverly High School at (607) 565-8101.
“We are excited for the opportunity to partner with community businesses and are thankful they see the value in marketing themselves directly to our local high school juniors and seniors. We have seen strong support and will have businesses from Elmira to Kirkwood, in all different industries,” said Ryan Alo, Waverly’s AP for Career and Technical Education.
The Greater Valley Regional Job Fair is being sponsored by the Waverly Business Association, the Radigan Media Group, the Wolverine Den at Waverly High School, Team Tioga, and the New York State Department of Labor – Chemung County Office.
