WAVERLY — Waverly resident Maggie Barnes has, once again, been honored for her writings in Mountain Home Magazine.
The International Regional Magazine Association (IRMA) represents a consortium of 28 lifestyle publications across the United States and Canada. At their annual conference in Ottawa, Ontario on May 16, judges awarded Barnes a Silver award for three of her humor columns.
The purpose of the International Regional Magazine Association is to strengthen the regional magazine publishing industry by fostering the free flow of information and experience between a group of non-competitive publishers. Through this limitless sharing of ideas and experience, IRMA helps the regional genre of magazines maintain relevance and visibility in their respective markets.
This honor comes shortly after Barnes received two Keystone Press awards in April from the Pennsylvania Press Association for her writing. Barnes was honored for three of her columns, which celebrate the silliness in everyday life: a remembrance of her mother-in-law’s stubbornness about Thanksgiving dinner, the frustrating habit of her husband to only call her when she’s done something stupid, and the time she almost poisoned a squirrel with the one nut he should never be fed.
Maggie Barnes’ first book, The Glory Hill Diaries, is available on Amazon.
