Weekly farmers market to be founded in Gillett

One can’t drive far through Bradford County without spotting rolling fields of corn, dairy cattle and a wide variety of other agricultural products.
A Gillett woman is now working to create a space for community members to buy and sell these local goods and services through a weekly farmers market.
McClure said that while the farmers market in Gillett will certainly include typical market items like fruits, vegetables, eggs and honey, organizers hope citizens will also utilize the space to sell local services from area small businesses including flower shops, contractors and bakeries.
“Basically, if you have something to offer to our area, and so many people do, we want you there,” McClure commented.
McClure stated that she was given the idea to establish a farmers market in Bradford County after she moved away and was introduced to them, only to return to the area and realize they are an asset of community she misses and feels can benefit her hometown.
“I’ve always adored farmers markets for the way they bring people together, but I never really went to them until I went away for college. When we moved home last spring, I realized I had no idea where to get local goods and produce out here. I really want to support my neighbors, and this is the best way I can think to do it,” she said.
McClure stated that she made a post on Facebook asking if any other community members would be interested in a farmers market and received an “amazing” response before teaming up with Paige Ference, the president of the South Creek Parks Committee, to get the ball rolling.
The Gillett farmers market has now been approved by South Creek Township supervisors and will be held at the old Gillett school, likely on Saturday mornings. McClure said that organizers have been in contact with directors of other farmers markets and are in the process of drafting a vendor application.
Organizers hope to kick off the market in July, pending what may happen as the area continues to reopen after COVID-19 lockdowns.
“The market will be beneficial to our community in a few ways. Of course right now, it will be an amazing way to stimulate our local economy, but even long-term, it will bring more awareness to new or smaller businesses so we can continue to shop local,” McClure said. “My main goal, however, is just to see our townspeople working side by side to make something beautiful happen.”
“Let me buy my veggies from one of my neighbors! Let me hire a local baker to make the cake for my next event,” she continued. “I want to support the people that make our little piece of the earth so amazing, and I believe others feel the same way.”
McClure encouraged individuals interested in the farmers market to keep up to date with information by following the Gillett PA Community Information page on Facebook or by attending the parks committee meeting on the first Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Gillett school.
McClure stated that any questions or concerns should be directed to her at (412) 715-5314 or Ference at (607) 481-8805.
