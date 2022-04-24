Welliver, provider of comprehensive construction services in New York State and Northern Pennsylvania, is pleased to welcome Aubri Mosier as project manager.
Mosier is a highly organized construction management professional with experience working on capital improvement projects for K-12 school districts across the Southern Tier. In her role at Welliver, she will leverage her passion to get out in the field, collaborate with colleagues, establish and build client relationships, and manage projects from conceptual design to a completed functional building. Experienced in project management and onsite field management, Mosier’s hands-on style is to assess the situation, address the issue, and recommend the best course of action.
“We are thrilled to welcome Aubri back to Welliver,” said Anne Welliver-Hartsing, president. “Coming from another contractor based in the Southern Tier, Aubri has gained considerable experience managing projects for school districts of varying sizes. She will bring a fresh perspective, expertise, leadership, and energy to our construction management team.”
Previously, Mosier was an intern in Welliver’s preconstruction department where she worked as an estimator, analyzed designs and cost estimates, as well as inspected and monitored project specifications. She most recently worked as Assistant Project Manager for a regional construction firm where she specialized in the K-12 market sector and sharpened her construction management skills.
“I’ve had a life-long passion for building. It’s a genuine bonus to be able to apply my skills and build facilities that will have a positive impact on kids,” said Mosier. “Whether it’s a classroom, auditorium, or athletic field, Welliver offers me the opportunities to take on projects that will create educational experiences for the next generation.”
A graduate of Alfred State College, Mosier is a member of the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) and the American Institute of Constructors (AIC).
